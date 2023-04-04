Lamar Odom Opens Treatment Centers Following Personal Substance Abuse Battle

Lamar Odom is on a mission to help those navigating sobriety following his past struggles with substance abuse. The former NBA star has launched Odom Wellness Treatment Centers—”a treatment program that offers restoration through detox, inpatient facilities, outpatient programming & housing.” According to the website, Odom’s mission is “to give back and allow all clients the ability to live and benefit from the same entourage that supports and encourages his recovery.”

His rep told TMZ, “He wants to help everyone he can. He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others.”

On Monday (April 3), the father of three shared a photo of himself along with his partners and staff at one of the three treatment facilities in San Diego, Calif.. “So Blessed,” Odom wrote in the caption. “God saved me, so I can save others.”

Back in 2015, Odom suffered from a near-fatal overdose at a brothel in Nevada. The incident led to a series of health issues including kidney failure, which led to him committing to sobriety. He explained to TMZ, “When God had saved me from that accident, I was trying to find my purpose—and I think I may have found it. I know I have found it.”

The 43-year-old added that seeing others embark on their personal journeys of addiction recovery after his own harrowing battle is “more satisfying than people telling me what a great basketball player that I was.”

He later revealed that he hopes to put his wellness treatment centers “everywhere” because “drugs are bad everywhere.” Watch the full explanation below.