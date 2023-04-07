Lance Reddick’s Attorney Questions Cause Of Death Listed On Death Certificate

Actor Lance Reddick visits 'The IMDb Show' on June 19, 2019 in Studio City, California. This episode of 'The IMDb Show' airs on July 18, 2019.

Lance Reddick’s official cause of death was determined to be a result of heart and coronary artery disease, but the late actor’s attorney has questioned the accuracy of that report.

James Hornstein, who represented Reddick prior to his death, issued a statement to PEOPLE claiming that their report, which included the cause of death as listed on his late client’s death certificate, was “not corroborated and inconsistent with the facts known to the family.”

“I have represented Lance Reddick for many years and continue to represent his wife Stephanie,” Hornstein shared of his relationship with the Reddicks. “The coroner statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy. No autopsy was performed on Lance. To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions.”

Actor Lance Reddick arrrives at the Premiere Of Amazon’s “Bosch” Season 2 at SilverScreen Theater at the Pacific Design Center on March 3, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The attorney also detailed the John Wick star’s strict fitness regimen and attention to health as reasons for his skepticism of heart or coronary artery disease being the cause of his death. “Lance was the most physically fit person I’ve ever known,” Hornstein continued. “He exercised daily at his home gym, including extensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work away from home. He ate as if a dietician was monitoring his every meal. The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle.”

In conclusion, the attorney doubled down on his assertion that the information provided on Reddick’s death certificate is being questioned due to the lack of an autopsy. “On behalf of Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family.”

Hornstein did not comment on whether Reddick will be cremated, as was listed on his death certificate and shared in previous reports.

Reddick, known for his roles on The Wire and Bosch, passed away on March 17 after collapsing in the backyard of his home in Studio City, Calif. He was 60 at the time of his death.