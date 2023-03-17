Lance Reddick Of ‘The Wire’ And ‘John Wick’ Dead At 60

Lance Reddick, best known for starring in The Wire and the John Wick franchise, died on Friday morning (March 17) in his Studio City home in Los Angeles. The acclaimed actor was 60. His reps confirmed he died of natural causes.

Reddick was most recently on a press run for John Wick: Chapter 4, which is set to release in theaters next Friday (March 24). He reprised his role as Charon, the Continental Hotel concierge who worked alongside Wick (Keanu Reeves). He is also set to appear in the upcoming White Men Can’t Jump remake, alongside Sinqua Wells, Jack Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Vince Staples, and J. Alphonse Nicholson.

The Baltimore native landed his first major TV role in 2000 on season four of HBO’s prison drama, Oz, as Detective Johnny Basil. Two years later, he became a household name as Baltimore police lieutenant, Cedric Daniels, on the hit series, The Wire. Throughout the show’s five-season run, he rose up in ranks, eventually resigning from his role as commissioner and became a criminal defense attorney.

CORPORATE, Lance Reddick, ‘Trademarq’, (Season 1, ep. 104, aired Jan. 31, 2018). photo: ©Comedy Central/courtesy Everett Collection

Fellow Wire co-star Wendell Pierce paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter. “A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP,” wrote Pierce.

Reddick maintained his momentum as a law enforcement star in series’ like Fringe and Bosch. Reddick also was a popular voiceover actor as Commander Zavala in the “Destiny” franchise, and having voiced characters on PlayStation games, “Horizon: Zero Dawn” and “Horizon: Forbidden West.

Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and children, Yvonne Nicole and Christopher. Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore.