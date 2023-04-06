Lance Reddick’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Lance Reddick died as a result of heart disease, according to the late actor’s death certificate. The news, which was broken by TMZ, comes weeks after officials said his death appeared to be of natural causes. However, the official documents lists his immediate cause of death as Ischemic Heart Disease, as well as Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease. Per the death certificate, Reddick’s body will be cremated.

The veteran film and television star passed away on March 17 after collapsing in the backyard of his home in Studio City, California. After being discovered by his wife, who dialed 911 for medical assistance, Reddick was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead. He was 60-years-old at the time of his death.

On March 19, Reddick’s wife, Stephanie Reddick, posted a heartfelt tribute on her husband’s Instagram account. “Lance was taken from us far too soon,” she wrote days following her husband’s transition. “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”

Reddick also made special mention of fans of the video game series Destiny, in which her husband did the voice acting of character Commander Zavala in Destiny 2. Shortly after his death, numerous gamers played in memory of Reddick, with his wife voicing her appreciation for the gesture. “And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you,” she added. “Lance loved you as much as he loved the game.”

Born in Baltimore, Reddick is best known for his roles as Baltimore Police Department officer Cedrick Daniels in the classic HBO series The Wire, and as Charon from the John Wick movie franchise. Reddick’s last appearance on screen was as Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4, which was released on March 24, one week to the date of his death.

VIBE sends our condolences to the Reddick family, his friends, and fans.