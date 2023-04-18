LaNisha Cole Responds To Nick Cannon Forgetting Their Child During Interview

LaNisha Cole is making sure her daughter, Onyx Ice, knows she is surrounded by love following an unfortunate mistake at the hands of her child’s father, Nick Cannon.

The Masked Singer host, 42, recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where the host challenged Cannon to name all 12 of his children. In doing so, he forgot about the 7-month-old he welcomed with Cole back in September 2022. After Stern pointed out that he missed one, the Wild ‘N Out creator defended himself. He explained, “[Stern] threw me off because I was going in order!”

As the clip from the interview went viral, Cole took to Instagram on Thursday (April 13), indirectly addressing the incident.

“It’s not normal to have your life play out in front of an audience, but this is the age we live in,” she wrote. “That being said … no person’s path is linear. There’s going to be blind curves, peaks, valleys, and sometimes we make wrong turns or run into dead ends. Simply correct course and get back on your forward moving path.”

The model-turned-documentary film producer continued, “I pray every day for strength, guidance, and peace. Regardless of where I’m at on my path, I know that God’s got me. And I’ve got Onyx. To all the Moms out there, take care of your heart with the same love and patience you have for your babies. It’s not always easy but we were built for this.”

LaNisha Cole/Instagram

Cole later shared a photo of herself and boyfriend Brian Paul Kuba holding Onyx. She also wrote a special message to her daughter. “My whole world… the most beautiful little girl,” wrote the mother of one. “I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her.”

LaNisha Cole/Instagram

LaNisha Cole/Instagram

Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey and Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi. He shares three children—Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, Rise Messiah—with Brittany Bell as well as twins Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian plus Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. Zen, his first child with Alyssa Scott, passed in December 2021, but the pair have since welcomed Halo Marie.