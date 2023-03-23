Larry June Announces Larry’s Market Run Tour

Larry June is taking his organic movement on the road. The “6am In Sausalito” rapper has announced dates for the Larry’s Market Run 2023 tour with 47 dates across North America. Set to kick off in May 2023, the 31-year-old rapper hits cities including Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and many more before wrapping for a hometown show on July 23rd at Oakland, Calif.’s Fox Theater.

Larry’s Market Run is produced by Live Nation. Presale for the tickets started on Wednesday (March 22) with the general sale happening on Friday at 10 am local time.

The tour announcement precedes the anticipated collaborative album The Great Escape between June and legendary producer The Alchemist.

“So me and Alchemist, we doing an album, probably 15 songs. I’m doing my final touches on it still, I want it to be perfect. It’s a different world than what me and Cardo do, and it’s more like Hip-Hop, working with a lot of artists I grew up listening to on that album. I just wanted to take a little more time and just make it perfect, ’cause it’s my first one I’m doing with Alchemist, so it’s going to set the tone,” explained the Bay Area representative to VIBE last year.

Ahead of the album, the pair linked up with Detroit rapper Big Sean to release “Palisades,” coinciding with the tour presale as The Great Escape‘s third single following “60 Days” and “89 Earthquake.”

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album via a Miggs-directed 13-minute documentary giving fans a look at the two artists’ processes below.