Larsa Pippen “Embarrassed” By Michael Jordan’s Comment On Her Relationship With His Son

Larsa Pippen has voiced her feelings after learning that Michael Jordan disapproves of her relationship with his son, Marcus.

In a recent episode of the 49 and 32-year-old’s Separation Anxiety podcast, Larsa revealed that she is “embarrassed” and “traumatized” about what the NBA legend publicly said about the couple.

Earlier this month, TMZ caught up with the retired athlete and businessman while he was leaving a dinner at Paris’ Matignon. When asked about his son’s romance with the reality star and if he approved of it, Jordan laughed before answering, “No!”

During the podcast, Marcus felt that his father’s sentiments were amusing, but Larsa “didn’t think it was funny.”

“I kind of felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of like embarrassed,” Larsa added about the 60-year-old’s comments spreading like wildfire on the internet.

“Oh my God, I was traumatized. I was like, ‘What are we going to do? People think I lied,'” she added, referring to her previously saying that the couple’s parents approved of the relationship.

Marcus took his dad’s comments lightly, adding that he didn’t “put too much weight into it” but understood that it made Larsa “a little nervous.” Marcus also revealed that MJ did call him afterward hoping that the couple “didn’t take things the wrong way.”

“I know my dad, and obviously my whole family, we’re so competitive, part of our DNA is to talk sh*t, it gets us going and gets us motivated,” he said in defense of his father. “And when I saw it immediately I thought, ‘He’s playing.’ He’s joking, he’s laughing. He’s just being playful, he’s a little lit, maybe off the Socorro [tequila].”

Marcus then revealed that Jordan regretted his answer to TMZ, as he told him, “‘Maybe I should have kept quiet.'”

Larsa was married to NBA legend (and Michael Jordan’s rival) Scottie Pippen for over 20 years before splitting in 2021. The former couple share four children: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

“At the root of it all obviously is my dad’s relationship with your ex Scottie. Obviously, we never talk about that and I don’t think my dad wanted to comment on that,” Marcus alluded to critics’ reasoning of their relationship. “There’s always that narrative, the rumor that I’m dating you in some sort of way to get back at whatever was said.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star did admit that her relationship with Marcus “probably is awkward” for Michael and her ex-husband, but added that she and Marcus “weren’t a part of that.” She also shut down rumors that she’s dating Marcus as revenge against her ex.

The couple confirmed their relationship back in January, with an Instagram post of them in front of a floral installation of his dad’s #23 Chicago Bulls jersey.