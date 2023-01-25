Larsa Pippen Confirms Relationship With Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan

After months of speculation regarding their rumored romance, Larsa Pippen has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA icon Michael Jordan.

The 48-year-old, posted a photo of herself and Jordan on her Instagram account, which captures her hand intertwined with his and his arm wrapped around her shoulder. “Checks over stripes,” Pippen captioned the photo, a blatant nod to Jordan’s storied affiliation with the Nike brand. She had previously shared photos of the 32-year-old on her Instagram Story, but this marked the first time she uploaded a picture of him on her account’s main page.

The picture, which was taken at the Trophy Room store in Orlando, also shows an encased Michael Jordan Jersey made out of flowers behind the pair, as well as a wall of various Jordan sneakers. The store was opened by the Jordan family in 2021 and Marcus Jordan is listed as the founder and CEO of the business, according to his Instagram account.

News of Pippen dating Jordan is considered particularly juicy, being that Pippen is the ex-wife of former NBA star Scottie Pippen, while Marcus is the son of Scottie’s longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan.

While the dynamic tandem starred together for over a decade, winning six NBA championships in the process, the pair’s relationship strained in retirement. In 2021, Scottie voiced his displeasure over how key moments in his career were depicted in The Last Dance documentary and has made remarks about Jordan throughout the years that hinted at an underlying gripe he has with his former running-mate.

In response to criticism regarding her dating Jordan, Larsa Pippen says the relationship isn’t as awkward as it seems on the surface, as the two families were not particularly close outside of Michael and Scottie’s team activities.

“I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined, and they really weren’t,” the Real Housewives of Miami star said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “Like I never really knew Marcus’ mom or them; I just recently met them a couple of years ago.”

Former players Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls enjoy watching a game between the Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at the United Center on February 15, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Bobcats 106-94.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen married in 1997 and were together for more than two decades before parting ways in 2018. Their divorce was finalized in 2021. The former couple share four kids together, Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 14. Last year, she spoke on the challenge of dating after being married to a man of Pippen’s stature for so long, questioning if she’ll ever meet a mate capable of filling that void.

“I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body, that was really successful, that gave me four gorgeous kids,” she said on an episode of Melissa Gorga’s On Display podcast. “So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in — it doesn’t have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes.”

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen attend the Haute Living Celebrates Maluma with JetSmarter and Ciroc at The Highlight Room at the Dream Hollywood on May 15, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Talk surrounding Pippen and Jordan’s sightings began in September 2022, when the two were spotted out in Miami together. According to PEOPLE, Pippen is attempting to allow their relationship to fly under the radar, but is enjoying the experience. “It is still casual and they’re having fun,” a source said. “She’s trying her best to keep it quiet and not make a big deal out of it. They see each other at least a few times a week.”