Larsa Pippen Explains Her Romance With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

The controversial romance between Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa, and the son of Michael Jordan was further unraveled during a recent episode of Tamron Hall.

On Tuesday (Feb. 28), Larsa Pippen sat down as a guest on Hall’s daytime talk show, where she was hit with the hard questions surrounding her uncanny relationship with Marcus Jordan. The reality star repeatedly stated that she and Marcus “are in a really good place” and that his parents are fine with their 16-year age gap, despite any prior issues between Scottie and Michael.

“Age doesn’t determine your level of maturity,” the The Real Housewives of Miami cast member said before explaining that they met four years ago. “I feel like a lot of people think we’ve known each other for our whole lives and we have not. We met four years ago at a party.”

With many raising an eyebrow after learning Pippen and Jordan’s rocky history, Larsa did reveal that she “doesn’t care” about how anyone feels.

“That’s how Scottie feels. He has a right to the way he feels,” she told the daytime TV host. “I personally don’t really care about what other people…I live my truth. I’m happy.”

“Everyone’s fine. When you’re an adult, your parents just want to see you happy,” the 48-year-old added, revealing that she’s spent quality time with Marcus’ parents and family. “We’ve spent holidays together. We’re in a great place.”

Tamron continued to poke at the relationship, to which Larsa didn’t budge.

Hall asked, “Do you feel like you should ask your ex about your future love interest?” to which the mom-of-four responded, “The only conversations we have are based on our kids, I don’t ask him who he’s dating, he doesn’t ask me who I’m dating.”

“As long as my kids are happy … my kids love Marcus,” she went on. “We travel together. My kids really enjoy spending time with him. I feel like I’m in a great place and that’s the most important thing.”

Take a look at a clip from the full episode below.