Xscape Confronts LaTocha Scott Over Her Husband Rocky’s Alleged Kickbacks

On the finale of SWV & Xscape: Queens Of R&B, the latter group — Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, and Tiny Harris — confronted their estranged bandmate, LaTocha Scott, after finding out that her husband, Rocky Bivens, has been allegedly receiving kickbacks from a promoter on the “Just Kickin’ It” quartet‘s behalf.

When the infuriated trio presented the Motown Gospel artist with a series of screenshots from conversations between the unnamed promoter and Bivens, LaTocha appeared confused. “Ain’t nobody been getting no kickback,” she stated, promptly rushing to Bivens’ defense. During the business meeting, LaTocha added, “This makes no sense whatsoever.”

Harris chimed in, “Here’s the thing—any money that’s going out should be laid on the table. Everybody should know about it. I think that’s where all the issue lies.” It was then that LaTocha called her husband and he responded to the allegations by saying, “Tocha, I don’t want you to say two words on my behalf. Y’all can go back and forth, but I ain’t take s**t from him and I ain’t got that to hide […] I don’t know and I don’t care. I ain’t got none of y’all money.”

After previously accusing Bivens of pocketing $30,000 of her royalties, Tamika admitted that she feels LaTocha is brainwashed. In a separate confessional, Bivens doubled down on his innocence, stating, “Kickbacks are for people who have to hustle. I don’t have to hustle. I do the deals. If somebody paying me, they owe me. That means I did the deal. This ain’t stealing.”

Moments later, LaTocha walked out of the meeting, called her mother, Gloria, and revealed her true feelings. “That’s so not cool, what’s going on, but they want me to do business. And look at this, my family falling apart and everybody else wanna make some money. This is crazy.”

Following the finale, Burruss recapped the episode and LaTocha’s subsequent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on her YouTube series, Speak On It. “Y’all know how I am. I’m gonna go hard or go home for my group. It don’t matter if we ain’t getting along […] they still my group [but] Tocha done got up on this man’s show and talked in circles,” she explained. “Can you never have your own group’s back? Ever? That baffled me.”

On Watch What Happens Live, LaTocha also spoke on where her relationship with Tamika currently stands and how she’s very much still apart of Xscape. Additionally, the singer has released her long-awaited gospel album, The Invitation: A Conversation With God. Her latest single, “Afraid,” and its accompanying visual is where she addressed Bivens’ rumored affair, claims that she stole money from Tamika, and that time she was labeled “the female David Ruffin.”

She questions to God how she’s going to make it out alive as she pleads for strength and courage. Watch the full video below.