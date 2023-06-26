Latto Pays Tribute To Shawty Lo In 2023 BET Awards Performance Of “Put It On Da Floor”

Latto hit the stage at the 2023 BET Awards Sunday (June 25) to deliver a performance of her latest hit, “Put It On Da Floor.” Sporting a white crop top and matching cargos, the Georgia rapper showed off her dance moves and confident delivery.

The segment featured a grocery store theme, a reference to the song’s well-loved opening line. “Rip me out the plastic, I been actin’ brand new/ B**ches actin’ like they runnin’ s**t, they really ran through/ I’ll spend that five hundred ‘fore I ever trap you,” she rapped.

Throughout the number, the “Big Energy” artist ran through store aisles, rolled around in a massive shopping cart, picked up a prescription bag, and more. The track also boasts a sample of D4L’s classic hit “I’m Da Man,” and Latto made sure to pay tribute to the late Shawty Lo during her performance. As she rapped her “I done done it all, feel like Shawty Lo” bar, the words “R.I.P. Shawty Lo” flashed across the screen behind her.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Latto performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Put It On Da Floor” initially made landfall back in April and went on to achieve viral success on TikTok. It then surged in popularity thanks to a guest appearance from Cardi B on the aptly titled remix, “Put It On Da Floor Again.” The revamped version entered Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at No. 6.

The BET Awards will honor Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary all night long, featuring appearances from legends like 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, and more.