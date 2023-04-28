Latto Opens Up About Plastic Surgery In New ‘777 Radio’ Episode

Latto and her sister Brooklyn Nikole joined forces for another episode of Latto’s Apple Music 1 777 Radio show. In the episode which premiered on Thursday (April 27), the siblings spoke about their family dynamics, uplifting women in the music industry, and surprisingly, Latto’s plastic surgery experience.

“You know, I got a little work done on my body, whatever,” Latto revealed to which her sister responded, “A lot of people don’t even know that because you just look so good.”

Latto, formerly known as Mulatto, added, “Because a bi**h be looking natural. Because this one thing about it, if you going to do it, do it right. I’m going to do it right. I did it right. For a girl who have little tweaky tweaks, I be on your case about not touching nothing.”

Brooklyn expressed that she believes most people who get plastic surgery “encourage everybody else to get it” and revealed Latto has always told her “Don’t touch your body. Don’t touch your face.”

Although the rap star admitted to getting some work done — she’s made clear that she’s never had butt implants — she advised young women to love their natural bodies.

“I’m telling you. To all the young girls listening, all the women listening right now. I’m telling you from someone who’s been there, done it. Find peace within your natural state,” she said. “Because you’re going to find a flaw and another flaw and another flaw and another flaw. Surgery, any of that stuff is not a permanent fix.”

The 24-year-old then admitted that even with her body enhanced, she is “still editing pictures” and “having debacles in the mirror.”

“However you want to play it, just make sure that’s what you comfortable with, but I just think surgery is so popular now,” she said. “That’s the most thing I be trying to remind you of. Don’t be so gullible for the social media traps and whatever, because you never going to be good enough for the outsider’s eye.

“Just find peace within yourself. Whatever you want to do, do that.”

The “Put It On Da Floor” spitter recently clapped back at the critics who accused her of photoshopping a crowd photo from her Coachella performance. Latto set the record straight that she only “expanded” the original photo.

“Never photoshopped a crowd lmao,” she wrote on her since-deleted Instagram Stories. “I expanded it so it would fit in my Instagram swipe without getting cut off but it was clearly fu**ed up so I didn’t end up using it & just posted the wrong version by accident on Twitter babes.”

She then tweeted a video from her set and wrote: “Haters will say it’s photoshopped :/”

