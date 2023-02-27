Latto Blasts NoJumper’s Adam22 After False Omegle Story

Latto had some words for Adam22 over the weekend after NoJumper posted about an Omegle user allegedly not knowing who she was. The 24-year-old called the polarizing podcaster a “h*e” and said he wouldn’t have the same energy for a male rapper.

“Corny. I interrupted my friend’s conversation w this man from India, talked about how I can’t wait to visit & said let’s follow each other,” the “Lottery” rapper wrote via Twitter on Sunday (Feb. 26). “Tf is funny? I never expected him to know who I am..or anyone for that matter. Adam u a hoe & wouldn’t try a male rapper like this” with two tomato emojis at the end of the tweet.

In another tweet, she wrote, “I done had enough today fr. I be trying not to respond to every lil thing…Leave me alone!!!!!!!!!!!! I don’t bother nobody!!!!!! I wake up work out, cook, go to the studio & repeat. And Ian gone tell y’all no mo!”

Adam22 responded to Latto’s tweet: “Idk anything about this post but me and my girl just made a giant pop tart.” The accompanying photo showed a giant pop star covered in colorful sprinkles.

NoJumper’s original post read “#Latto was on #Omegle and landed with someone who didn’t even know who she was” with a laughing emoji. The accompanying video shows the Columbus, Ohio rapper in the studio with a male friend talking to a young man over Omegle. Her friend asks the user if he has an Instagram to which the user replies, “yes.”

Latto encourages him to open his app and follow her so she can follow him back. “Go on Instagram, let me show you something,” the GRAMMY nominee told the user. “Imma follow you back on Instagram, right? My name is l-a-t-t-o-7-7-7.” The user stares blankly into the screen before expressing confusion and asking, “Are you kidding me?” while Latto and her friend laugh.

It is unclear whether the young man did not know who she was or was in disbelief that the popular rapper would follow him back, but NoJumper clearly assumed the former.