Latto Donates $250K In Gifts To Hometown, Gets Official Day And Key To The City

Latto brought some holiday cheer to her hometown in the form of $250,000 in Christmas gift donations. As a result, the 23-year-old was recognized with her own official day and a key to the city.

? | @Latto was gifted the key to Clayco at her Christmas event ?❤️? pic.twitter.com/UN4fW1CzmW — Latto’s Destiny | Fan ?? (@LattosDestiny) December 18, 2022

The “Big Energy” artist and her Win Some Give Some Foundation hosted their second annual “Christmas In Clayco” event in Clayton County, Ga. on Sunday (Dec. 18). Latto donned a Santa Claus costume as she turned the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center into a snowy sanctuary. The Grammy nominee reportedly donated 3000 gifts, free food, and entertainment to the young attendees, plus meals and other essential items for families in need.

“I owe a lot of my success to Clayton County, so it feels really good to be here,” the RCA artist said. “My old school Rex Mill (Middle School) is literally two minutes down the street and (as) we were driving past it, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Everything is coming full circle.’ I’m so blessed and happy to share my blessing.”

Latto’s good energy was reciprocated, as Dec. 18 was officially acknowledged as “Latto Day” in Clayton County and she was presented with a key to the city. Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was present at the event as well.

? | @Latto went all out for her hometown. She spent over 250K on bikes, computers, scooters, tablets, speakers, electronics, etc. Such a generous queen ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/GanVYspOFd — Latto’s Destiny | Fan ?? (@LattosDestiny) December 18, 2022

“Latto is the epitome of greatness here,” District 1 commissioner for Clayton County Aleika Anderson said. “Our kids love her, the commissioners love her, and this is a collaboration that has been great for the community and for the children in Clayton County Public Schools. I want them to see the spirit of giving. When you give, it reciprocates back to you. What we tell our kids in Clayton County is that you can go and be anything you want to be, and Latto is a great example of that.”

This recognition caps off a major year for Latto, who received her first Grammy nomination for the upcoming 2023 award show. She is up for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance for the live version of “Big Energy.” Latto was also named the top new artist of 2022 according to the Billboard charts.