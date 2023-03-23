Latto Denies Completing Diversion Program Following 2021 Gun Charge

Latto has refuted reports that she was enrolled in a gun diversion program due to her 2021 arrest in L.A. on a gun charge.

On Wednesday (March 22), an article was published by TMZ stating that the “Big Energy” rapper was on the brink of having the charge dropped after recently completing a one-year diversion program. According to the outlet, completion of the diversion program required Latto to “complete a gun safety course, perform 120 hours of community service, and avoid all firearms.”

However, later on that evening, the Georgia native hopped on Twitter to deny the report. Deeming the news “false,” she attributed the misinformation to the buzz surrounding her recent guest appearance on the song “Boom, Pt. 2″ by rapper Mello Buckzz. “[I don’t know] who put out that false-a** information, ’cause I’m not in no damn program,” she wrote. “Also, the situation happened over a year ago and y’all never even knew until I mentioned it in the ‘Boom, Pt. 2’ verse. Nun to ‘brag’ about. Leave me alone.”

Idk who put out that false ass information cause I’m not in no damn program…also the situation happened over a year ago & y’all never even knew until I mentioned it in the Boom pt 2 verse. Nun to “brag” about. Leave me alone. — BIG LATTO ??? (@Latto) March 23, 2023

Released on March 17, Latto’s verse and appearance in the “Boom, Pt. 2” music video resulted in her becoming a trending topic on social media, with a multitude of fans reacting to the lyrics. “I got locked up in the airport, goddamn, forgot the gun/In the head, I keep me one/What she said? I get her popped/Caught her down bad on the block/Then her a** got Milly Rocked/This a Glock, not a prop/What’s an opp? Bi**h, stop,” she raps on the track, which has since racked up over one million views on YouTube, alone.

In May 2021, Latto was arrested after being found in possession of a loaded gun while at LAX Airport in Los Angeles. According to reports, she was charged with carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. While the status of the rap star’s legal troubles remain uncertain, she appears to have moved forward, as she continues her ascent up the music industry food chain.

Latto attends Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center on February 02, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Presley Ann/Getty Images for Spotify

The 777 rapper will make her latest awards show appearance with a performance at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which are set to take place on Monday (March 27). She was also recently spotted filming the music video for Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It (Remix),” which features an additional guest appearance by Yung Miami.

Watch the Mello Buckzz “Boom, Pt. 2” music video below.