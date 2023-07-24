Latto Hosts Wingstop Meal Launch Event During Rolling Loud Miami Weekend

Latto took her love for a good meal to a new level this past week alongside Wingstop.

The 24-year-old hitmaker brought together several rap women, media, and fans to celebrate the launch of her new Wingstop wing flavor and meal during Rolling Loud Miami weekend.

The event took place at Orilla Bar & Grill on Saturday evening (July 23) as part of the promotion for the new Lemon Herb Remix wing flavor and The Latto Meal, which features 21 bone-in wings (customers can choose three flavors), a large order of fries, and two dips. Attendees were treated to complimentary drinks in signature Wingstop foam cups, wings, sliders, chorizo sandwiches, crab cakes, empanadas, and more.

The “Big Energy” artist arrived at the event close to midnight and received a rousing round of applause. She stood on the couch and sang along to 21 Savage and Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants,” her recent Cardi B-assisted hit “Put It On The Floor Again,” and several other records. Flo Milli, TiaCorine, Maiya The Don, Kari Faux, and more joined her in her section to party into the wee hours of the evening. Check out some photos and videos of the event below.

Latto had Maiya the Don, Flo Milli, TiaCorine and more outside at her Wingstop party in Miami ? pic.twitter.com/hXrg3eKq9j — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) July 23, 2023

Chef Larry Bellah, head of culinary at Wingstop, told VIBE that collaborations like this do not come together quickly. “Most people don’t know, it takes about a year to develop anything in a restaurant,” Bellah said. “We literally collaboratively [asked] ‘What do you like? Let’s work on it.’ Tasted stuff. ‘No, that’s not good enough. We don’t like it.'”

When it came to The Latto Meal, he had a specific vision for the 777 artist and the wing powerhouse’s collaboration. “If you think about Latto, at least for me the whole time I was working on this, I wanted Wingstop to be one thing and Latto’s [meal] to be one thing. Wingstop [is] big flavors, bold, authentic. Latto [is] big flavors, bold, authentic, so I [had to] deliver on that. So that’s what we got.”

Attendees had high praise for the Lemon Herb Remix, but Latto didn’t stop at treating those who were present on Saturday evening. She also fed wings to a few fans in the middle of her Rolling Loud Miami set on Sunday (July 23). Check out that portion of the set below.

Not Latto feeding the crowd Wings during her rolling loud performance today, PLEASE ???! pic.twitter.com/jVuo7TYrtF — ?? (@LAVISHSZN_) July 23, 2023

The Latto Meal now available at @wingstop ???? pic.twitter.com/dv3EfY8Ht8 — BIG LATTO ??? (@Latto) July 18, 2023

Wingstop

Wingstop

The Latto Meal can be purchased now at all Wingstop locations, ordered online through the official Wingstop website, or ordered via third-party food delivery apps. Check out the promotional trailer for the Latto Meal and Lemon Herb Remix wing flavor featuring “Put It On The Floor” plus product photos above.