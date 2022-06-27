Latto Brings Out Mariah Carey For “Big Energy” Performance At The 2022 BET Awards

The BET Awards is known for fostering some of the biggest moments in Hip-Hop and Pop culture. Latto was no exception to the rule.

The “Muwop” rapstress had her well-deserved moment during the 2022 BET Awards as she performed her summer-geared hits “It’s Givin'” and “Big Energy.” Wearing an all-black and gold embellished jumpsuit, the 24-year-old gave a paramount performance that can be considered one of her best to date.

If Latto’s “Big Energy” wasn’t enough, she surprised the audience with a guest appearance from Wu-Tang Clan’s Old Dirty Bastard’s son, Young Dirty Bastard, and thee Mariah Carey herself. The two sang original verses from the 1995 “Fantasy,” leaving the entire room standing on their feet. Latto ended her performance by literally giving Ms. Carey her flowers.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Ahead of her performance, Latto beat out Muni Long, Baby Keem, Benny the Butcher, Tems, and Yung Bleu for Best New Artist.

Latto was also nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist along with Cardi B, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Saweetie. Latto’s recent project 777 peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart and No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. “Big Energy,” became Latto’s first No. 1 smash on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Check the big “Big Energy” performance above and watch her acceptance speech below.