Latto Says This Is The One Thing She’s Lied About In Her Music: “That’s The Only Cap”

Latto takes pride in being real on wax, but has admitted to capping about one aspect of her life while in the booth.

During a game of ‘Truth Or Drink’ with her sister Brooklyn, the southern spitter was asked “Is everything you say in your raps real?”

“Lately, I’ve become quite the lover girl,” she revealed in the Cut-produced video. So, it’s not ‘f**k these ni**as’ anymore. I actually like a ni**a now. That’s the only cap, but bi**h, everything else is facts, stop playing with me,” she added with a side-eye to the camera.

Earlier in the game, the Georgia peach spoke briefly on her beau when she was asked if she thinks she gets “laid” more than her sister, prompting the happily-cuffed artist to say, “I’m in a relationship, I’m getting piped down,” and launch into the hook of Sexyy Red’s viral hit, “Pound Town.”

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Latto and Brooklyn Nikole attend Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022 at Skyline Drive-In on September 11, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)

She also asserted that she is “strictly di*kly” when asked if she’d ever gotten frisky with a woman, admitting that she’s kissed a girl, but would likely retreat if a woman made a serious move on her. The “Put It On The Floor” singer added that her man also wouldn’t be a fan, as he believes stepping out with a woman is still cheating.

While she doesn’t mention her man by name, fans have suspected for months that Latto is dating 21 Savage, in large part thanks to a tattoo behind Latto’s ear that appears to be 21’s legal — and unique — first name, Shéyaa. Both rappers have denied the romance rumors.

The two sisters also discussed their favorite childhood memory, who had it easier growing up, and who has the better bum, with Latto admitting that she “went under the knife” for her curves while sister Brooklyn is a “natural baddie.”

Check out the full clip above.