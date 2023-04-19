Latto Claims She Didn’t Photoshop Coachella Crowd Photos, Just “Expanded” Them

Latto found her Coachella performance photos being placed under a microscope as social media speculated that she might have photoshopped images to create the illusion of a larger crowd. The photograph in question included double images of certain crowd attendees, alluding to the idea that the photo had been altered.

On Tuesday (April 18) the “Big Energy” rapper debunked those claims on Instagram.

“Never photoshopped a crowd lmao,” she wrote on her since-deleted Instagram Stories. “I expanded it so it would fit in my Instagram swipe without getting cut off but it was clearly fu**ed up so I didn’t end up using it & just posted the wrong version by accident on Twitter babes.”

She followed up with a Tweet showing a video from her set where she wrote, “Haters will say it’s photoshopped :/”

Haters will say it’s photoshopped :/ pic.twitter.com/Ekt47L69z2 — BIG LATTO ??? (@Latto) April 19, 2023

Twitter immediately began buzzing with commentary about the alleged “photoshopped” images saying, “I love latto but the photoshop evidence looking real.”

Another user explained, “She extended the pic so it could be centered… we all know she had a full crowd… now y’all wanna talk about photoshop at least Latto doesn’t have to photoshop her body to make herself look good.. what did ole girl say about Getty?”

The Georgia-native was joined in her “Lattochella” set by Saweetie, Lola Brooke and TiaCorine, who all helped her perform collaborative songs including, “Bi**h From Da Souf (Remix),” “Don’t Play Wit It” and “Freaky T.”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: (L-R) Lola Brooke and Latto perform at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Latto also revealed that she was originally going to perform 18 songs, but she, “didn’t have time for all the songs.”

Check out the expanded photo and Latto’s response below.