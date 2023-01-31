Latto Selling Cheetah-Print Panties On eBay, Bids Are Up To $95K

Latto decided to clawback at the “panty police,” for calling her out for wearing a pair of Cheetah-print panties on two separate occasions.

“Oh no, it’s the panty police,” the 777 rapper sarcastically responded to a Twitter user on Sunday (Jan. 29), asking if she “Can’t afford new panties?”

Oh no, it’s the panty police https://t.co/asz584q0jk — BIG LATTO ??? (@Latto) January 29, 2023

Instead of going back and forth with the tweeter, Latto decided to cash out on the ridiculous issue.

On Monday (Jan. 30) the RCA Records signee decided to place her now-viral underwear on eBay with a bid starting at 99 cents. Unknown if the intimates are a duplicate (or the ones that she actually wore), bidding jumped all the way to $95,000 before the post was taken down.

“Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice Link in bio,” the “Big Energy” spitter wrote on Instagram and Twitter, linking the eBay listing with her panties.

Following the first listing’s removal, Latto re-listed the underwear where it received up to $90,000 again with 88 bids.

Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice ? https://t.co/sTXXk7QZMy pic.twitter.com/q4D0PvilOM — BIG LATTO ??? (@Latto) January 31, 2023

88 bids ? for some latto panties ?? pic.twitter.com/WwjPOy7lVO — welcometoaRNtweets ? . (@datniggalanoo) January 31, 2023

In continuation of entertaining trolls about her panty collection, Latto then gave social media a tour of her underwear drawer. The 24-year-old showed off several of the same cheetah-print panties, in which some still have tags on them.

“These are all my Target panties that caused such a discrepancy yesterday,” she said. “So um, $5 at Target. Here’s the cheetah stash. So, that’s two, three, four, yeah, clean. Five. Oh look, this one has a brand new tag on it. So that’s cute.”

Latto gives us a inside look of her panty drawer via IG Stories ?? pic.twitter.com/Jv0RHozaLI — Latto’s Destiny ? (@LattosDestiny) January 30, 2023

Latto’s panty auction reportedly ends on Thursday (Feb. 2) at 7:54 p.m.

