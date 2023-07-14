Latto Threatens To “Beat” Fan’s A** For Throwing Object During Performance

Latto displayed a bit of aggression during a recent show, as the rap star threatened to “beat” up a concert-goer who threw an object in her direction while performing.

The rap star, who was on the Rolling Loud Germany bill this past weekend, was performing her hit single “Put It On Da Floor” on Sunday (July 9) when the incident occurred. After noticing the object, Latto promptly addressed the offender directly, daring them to throw another object in her direction.

“You’ll get your a** beat,” the Georgia native warned while dancing along to the song. “Throw it again. Throw it again. I’ll beat your a**. Throw it again,” she repeated before resuming her set.

Latto calls out a fan for throwing something at her while she was performing: “imma beat your a**, throw it again” pic.twitter.com/Kvx4gvLIIa — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 13, 2023

The Rolling Loud music festival touched down in Munich, Germany this past weekend and included a star-studded roster of performers during the three-day event. Artists that were slated to take the stage include Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, Metro Boomin, Joey Bada$$, WizKid, and more.

Aside from her recent outburst, Latto has been enjoying a successful year thus far, as she’s emerged as one of the most popular rap artists in the game. The 24-year-old was one of the biggest winners at the 2023 BET Awards last month, where she took home the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist. Latto — who received the win in a loaded category that included Cardi B, Megan The Stallion, Nicki Minaj, GloRilla, Ice Spice, and Coi Leray — also took the stage at the annual awards show for a performance of “Put It On Da Floor”, paying tribute to late Atlanta rapper Shawty Lo.

She also recently collaborated with BTS member Jung Kook on the new single “Seven,” which was released on Friday (July 14).

Watch Jung Kook and Latto’s “Seven” music video below.