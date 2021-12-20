Latto Launches Nonprofit Organization Win Some Give Some Foundation With Holiday Party

Atlanta-bred rapper Latto has launched a new nonprofit and cemented the organization with a charitable holiday party. The “Bi**h From Da Souf” officially announced the Win Some Give Some Foundation and hosted the inaugural “Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies” Christmas party. The event was done in partnership with the local Clayton County organization Rainbow House at the Virginia Gray Burton Recreation Center.

At the event, meals and Christmas gifts were provided for teen girls, as well as young mothers and their children including Black Santa merchandise, toys, Visa gift cards, free skating passes to their local rink, filled stockings, and more.

Latto and an attendee during her “Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies” Christmas Party Asa Burke/@myboyyacee

According to a press release, the Win Some Give Some Organization was created by the 22-year-old “to empower at-risk young women by providing them resources and support to achieve a lifetime of success.”

Rainbow House, the organization Latto partnered with for the first event, “is a private, non-profit corporation, operating Rainbow House Emergency Shelter for Children and Rainbow Connection Child Advocacy and Assessment Center.” Its “mission is to provide comprehensive services that restore, heal, and rebuild the lives of children and families.”

As Latto builds her philanthropic profile, she is also working on her new album and forging the next era of her career. The rapper released the single “Big Energy” after teasing the Mariah Carey-sampled track during a performance on the extended stage at the 2021 Video Music Awards. She was also recently named headliner of the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour set to kick off in March 2022. View the full tour dates below.

Saturday, March 19, 2022 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

Sunday, March 20, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 – Seattle, WA – ShowBox Sodo

Friday, March 25, 2022 – Fresno, CA – Rainbow Room

Saturday, March 26, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

Sunday, March 27, 2022 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – Depot

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ogden

Friday, April 1, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion

Saturday, April 2, 2022 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Sunday, April 3, 2022 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

Friday, April 8, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe @ Old National Centre

Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Patio Theater

Sunday, April 10, 2022 – Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic

Friday, April 15, 2022 – New York, NY – Warsaw

Saturday, April 16, 2022 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Monday, April 18, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Friday, April 22, 2022 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle