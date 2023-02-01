Latto’s Panties Pulled From eBay For Violating “Health And Hygiene Standards” 

After one day of bidding, Latto’s cheetah-print panty listing has been pulled from the eBay due to violation of “health And hygiene Standards.”

According to a spokesperson for eBay, the “Big Energy” rapper‘s trolling on the auction site violated terms under their “used clothing policy,” Insider reports.

“eBay is committed to maintaining a safe and vibrant community by ensuring goods sold on our platform comply with our policies, including our health and hygiene standards,” the spokesperson stated, per outlet. “Listings that include used underwear are prohibited under our used clothing policy.”

The ridiculous debacle stems from Sunday (Jan. 29), when Latto had an exchange with a Twitter user about photos of her wearing cheetah-print panties on two different occasions.

Trolling, the user asked the Atlanta rapper, “Can’t afford new panties?” to which the RCA artist responded with, “Oh no, it’s the panty police.”

Oh no, it’s the panty police https://t.co/asz584q0jk — BIG LATTO ??? (@Latto) January 29, 2023

Instead of another Twitter showdown, Latto decided to troll the trolls by placing her viral panties on eBay, starting the bid at 99 cents. Unclear if the underwear were duplicates or ones that she actually wore, bidding jumped all the way to $95,000.

eBay took the post down sometime before Tuesday (Jan. 31).

“Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice Link in bio,” the femcee originally wrote on her social media pages.

Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice ? https://t.co/sTXXk7QZMy pic.twitter.com/q4D0PvilOM — BIG LATTO ??? (@Latto) January 31, 2023

The 24-year-old rapper, née Alyssa Michelle Stephens, then continued entertaining trolls with a tour of her underwear drawer. She showed off several pairs of cheetah-print panties, in which some still had tags on them.

“These are all my Target panties that caused such a discrepancy yesterday,” she said in the video. “So um, $5 at Target. Here’s the cheetah stash. So, that’s two, three, four, yeah, clean. Five. Oh look, this one has a brand new tag on it. So that’s cute.”