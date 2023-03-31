Lauren London Remembers Late Partner Nipsey Hussle 4 Years After Death

It’s been four years since the passing of prolific rapper, entrepreneur and budding actor Nipsey Hussle, and girlfriend Lauren London is paying tribute to the late MC while detailing life since his untimely death on March 31, 2019.

London took to Instagram today to pay tribute to Nipsey, née Ermias Asghedom, and express how she’s continued to heal through it all.

“I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned…. Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same… Eternal Being,” she wrote under a monochromatic photo of the Victory Lap MC. “Ermias Asghedom. I Love You.”

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London arrive at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Quoting a Scripture from the Baháʼí Sacred Writings, she added, “To consider that after the death of the body the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage. Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the bird. We see that without the cage this bird flies in the world of sleep; therefore, if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist.”

It continues to read, “Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased. In truth, from hell it reaches a paradise of delights because for the thankful birds there is no paradise greater than freedom.” See below.

The actress, who shares a 5-year-old son, Kross, with Hussle, has spoken on her struggles with depression following his death, and how she’s felt inspired and motivated to get back to her passion of acting.

“We can’t stop, you know?,” she told ET back in 2021. “We do have a purpose, all of us, and it’s important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball, because I curled up in a ball for a long time. But especially for my eldest son because he’s just a little more aware. But we will continue moving on as we had to, as he would want us to.”

London also shares a 12-year-old son with rapper Lil’ Wayne.

In 2022, the 37-year-old also spoke with Angie Martinez on her IRL show where she opened up about how becoming a parent and losing Nipsey enlightened her on the importance of life. She also shared that she went through a long period of depression.

“Growing up I didn’t have such an attachment to Earth,” she revealed. “But then I had my first son and I was like, ‘Ok, I’ll stick around a little longer.'”

She added, “There was a time I couldn’t take a shower, when I didn’t even laugh. I was really in a dark space and I am someone where I don’t just feel it, I go in it. I’m just proud that I’m not where I was three years ago.” See below.

Nipsey, 33 at the time, was shot and killed in broad daylight outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles.

Eric Holder Jr., the man who was convicted for murdering Nipsey, was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison on Feb. 22.

According to Los Angeles Times, Holder received a lengthy sentence of 25 years to life in a state prison on the murder charge and another 25 years to life based on a sentencing enhancement since a gun was used. The 33-year-old also was handed an additional 10 years for shooting two other men who were with the beloved rapper on that tragic day.

Eric Holder Jr. sits in the courtroom at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Sept. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Holder Jr., who was convicted last year of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in a Los Angeles courtroom. Apu Gomes/AP

Hussle was shot 11 times, including fatal shots to the head and torso, according to the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office. Two other men were also wounded, but survived the shooting.

“I am very mindful of what was presented as to Mr. Holder’s mental health,” Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II said during sentencing. “I am also mindful of the devastation caused to the victims and their families. I believe this sentence balances the two.”

During Holder’s trial — which was prolonged during the heightened COVID pandemic — L.A. Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said that the rapper’s shooting was premeditated and deliberate, arguing that there was “no doubt” Holder had thought out his actions and intended to kill Nipsey.

The defendant’s attorney, Aaron Jansen argued that Holder should have been charged with voluntary manslaughter instead because “this is a case about the heat of the passion.” Jansen also argued Holder shouldn’t have been charged with attempted murder because he didn’t intend to harm the two bystanders who were wounded as a result of the shooting.

Since his passing, support has continued to roll in for Nipsey’s Marathon clothing brand and prolific messages that he often shared such as his catchphrase, “The Marathon Continues.”

Take a look a Lauren London’s heartfelt message about Nipsey Hussle above and revisit his song “Double Up” featuring Belly and Dom Kennedy below. Lauren London cameos in the visual.