Lauren London Posts Nipsey Hussle Tribute On His 38th Birthday

Lauren London sent love to heaven with a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, celebrating what would’ve been his 38th birthday. On Tuesday (Aug. 15), Lauren hit Instagram with her post showing Nip in a white and black Puma tracksuit. She captioned the picture with a simple note to her love, giving him his flowers on his born day. “Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence,” she affectionately typed. “Forevermore. I love you.”

The couple’s friends, family, and collaborators hopped into the post’s comment section, posting many blue hearts to honor Hussle. Some of these notable figures included Big Sean, Aleali May, Kelly Rowland, LaLa, E-40, Snoh Aalegra, Alex Isley, Busta Rhymes, and more.

The Los Angeles native previously paid tribute to the late prolific emcee in March — the anniversary of his untimely death. London posted a lengthy homage to her beau, quoting Baha’i Sacred writings to show her love.

“I hold my breath all of March, knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned,” the Puma ambassador typed. “Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain, and nothing was ever the same… Eternal Being, Ermias Asghedom, I Love You.”

“‘To consider that after the death of the body, the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage. Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the bird. We see that without the cage this bird flies in the world of sleep; therefore, if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist. Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased. In truth, from hell it reaches a paradise of delights because for the thankful birds, there is no paradise greater than freedom.’- Baha’i Sacred Writings”

Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in South Central, Los Angeles, on March 31, 2019.