Laverne Cox Becomes First Transgender Person Honored With Their Own Barbie Doll

The LGBTQ+ community has scored a big win in regards to its representation, as actress Laverne Cox became the first transgender person to be honored with their own Barbie doll. Mattel announced the news on Thursday (May 26).

The former Orange Is the New Black star, Emmy nominee, and trailblazer for the transgender community throughout her career, celebrated the news in a statement. “It’s been a dream for years to work with Barbie to create my own doll,” Cox said. “I can’t wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modeled after a transgender person to their collection.”

In conjunction with the release of Cox’s Barbie doll, Mattel has pledged a donation in her name to the nonprofit organization, TransFamilySOS. Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, also commented on the announcement, stating, “We are proud to highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance at every age and to recognize Laverne’s significant impact on culture with a Tribute Collection Barbie.”

Designed in partnership with Cox herself, the Barbie Doll will include a red gown, heeled boots, a metallic bodysuit, and silver earrings, and is currently available for purchase on Amazon, Walmart, Target, and MattelCreations.com for $39.99.