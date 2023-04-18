Lawyer In YSL RICO Case Throws Out Slang Term “Cap” In Court

The YSL RICO case continues and another wild moment has leaked from the courtroom. A lawyer on Young Thug’s side used the term “cap” while at the podium.

For those unaware, “cap” is a colloquial phrase used to refer to something that is not true and often heard in rap songs over the last near-decade. Despite the slang term’s popularity, its use in a courtroom is rather novel. Thus, the internet was set ablaze when footage of the lawyer saying it surfaced on Monday (April 17).

The lawyer was seen speaking with Judge Ural Glanville about some past information, beginning his statement with “I will start by saying that this assertion that I did not mention before pr-argument.” Judge Glanville interrupted him and said “Don’t worry about that, OK, Because I’d have to do it anyway. So, don’t even worry about that.” The lawyer followed up with “I was just saying, it’s not true. It’s cap, to be honest.” Even without the context of what exactly they were referring to, this was a wild occurrence.

One of the YSL attorneys just said something was “cap” to the judge pic.twitter.com/V7A6B3sPAJ — Co’ (@BEENHADMOTION) April 17, 2023

This is the latest in a string of wild moments taking place during the YSL RICO case. In December, a sexually explicit video was accidentally played during a Zoom hearing. In January, a judge read the lyrics of Young Thug’s 2016 record “Slime Sh*t.”

That same month, Judge Glanville made a juror write a 30-page essay for missing jury duty. Soon after, footage surfaced of Thug allegedly being handed a prescription pill, though his attorney denied his knowledge of what was being given to him during the transaction. Most recently, a juror was reprimanded and ordered to spend three days in jail for attempting to live stream court proceedings.



