LeBron James Celebrates Son Bronny James’ High School Graduation

LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, has graduated high school, an achievement which the James family were in attendance to celebrate.

On Thursday (May 25), Bronny, 18, received his high school diploma from Sierra Canyon, the Los Angeles private school he’s attended for the past four years. James, whose Los Angeles Lakers squad was eliminated from the NBA playoffs last week, was present at the ceremony, sharing the moment with his followers by going live on his Instagram account.

The four-time NBA champion also acknowledged Bronny on his Instagram story, posting a photo of him pointing at the camera with his diploma as he walked across the stage. “Continue to fly high,” the 38-year-old captioned the photo alongside a crown emoji.

James’ postseason may have been cut short, however, the perennial All-Star’s family has had much to celebrate. In addition to graduating high school, Bronny recently attended his senior prom, taking his rumored girlfriend and Sierra Canyon classmate Peyton Gelfuso as his date. Styled in a custom Chrome Hearts outfit, the floor general’s look went viral, lending further credence to his growing status as one of the most popular young stars in sports.

In early May, Bronny announced he will be attending the University of Southern California, where he will join the Trojans’ basketball team as part of the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-3 guard and McDonald’s All-American is currently projected as a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.