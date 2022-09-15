LeBron James And Family Cover ‘Vanity Fair,’ Talk Choosing Each Other

In a recent cover of Vanity Fair, LeBron James and his family opened up about what family means, and how they continue to choose each other. Alongside their three children—Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri—LeBron and his wife Savannah discussed the willingness to fight for their marriage and family daily, despite the “smallest amount of scrutiny.”

Sharing photos from the shoot on Instagram, LeBron captioned hi post: “There’s King’s and Queen’s/Royalty in America as well and I hope I can be one of the ones who showcase that on a daily basis [king and queen emojis] James Gang at home !!! Love our family so damn much!!!!!!!.”

Keeping his wife on her toes during their Vanity Fair photo shoot in front of a Porsche, LeBron reportedly whispered into Savannah’s ear, resulting in laughter. “I cannot repeat that,” a smitten Savannah responded. Between showing up to their sons Bronny and Bryce’s high school basketball games at Sierra Canyon or supporting their babygirl Zhuri’s YouTube channel, the James parents discussed honing their children’s talents.



“With LeBron being their dad, it’s just automatic,” Savannah told the outlet. “It’s not something we’ve pushed or told them that they had to do, or anything like that. It just happened.”

At 37, the Lakers star also explored where his life can take him, as he prepares to enter his 20th season as a standard-bearer for the NBA. Supportively, his wife continues to praise their family dynamic in which she declares “it isn’t for everybody.”

The photoshoots for their Vanity Fair story were a show of strength. According to Savannah, she wanted the portraits to reflect the bonds underlying the family’s influence, and show the world their center of gravity.

“Excuse my language,” she said, “but we a dope family.”

Check out the full Vanity Fair cover story with the Jameses here.