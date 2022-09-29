LeBron James Lists His Favorite Nas And Jay-Z Albums

Nas attends the "Supreme Team" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 19, 2022 in New York City, LeBron James attends the Netflix World Premiere of "Hustle" at Regency Village Theatre, Shawn Carter attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Harder They Fall" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall

LeBron James has named his favorite albums of all time by Nas and Jay-Z.

During a brief Q&A with NBA TV, The King, 37, gave insight into his favorite things, running down his most cherished movies, sneakers (his own), food, and more.

However, when the world-renowned athlete had to run through his favorite albums, the task became a bit difficult for James.

“Favorite album of all time? Oh my goodness, wow,” LeBron expressed in the playful video. “I can only have one album? That’s almost impossible.”

The interviewer then asked for the Los Angeles Laker’s top three to make it easier. Ironically, that would prove to be too difficult for the player, who ultimately decided on two LPs.

“It Was Written by Nas and The Black Album, Jay-Z,” the basketball player confidently articulated.

The Black Album was critically acclaimed upon its release, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2003. Hov’s “last album” sold 463,000 copies and gave the Brooklyn rapper his sixth number one project.

It Was Written also debuted at No. 1 in 1996 and was a critical and commercial accomplishment for the Queens poet. His follow-up to Illmatic moved 270,000 units in its inaugural week, catapulting Nas into the mainstream limelight.

This wouldn’t be the first time the 4-time NBA Champion has given both New York emcees their flowers.

During a Twitter Q&A back in May, Bron gave insight into his top 5 favorite albums, listing Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle, Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, and The Notorious B.I.G.’s Life After Death on top of Escobar and Hov’s aforementioned albums.