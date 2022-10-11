LeBron James Tells Hilarious Wedding Crashers Story On ‘The Shop’

Despite LeBron James’ many accolades both in the NBA and in life, the four-time NBA champion often reflects on never winning the Defensive Player Of The Year award. However, the Los Angeles Laker ought to be awarded for the shutdown defense he played against wedding crashers during his 2013 wedding day.

In season five of James’ series, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the 37-year-old told the hilarious story during episode seven featuring guests Warriors star Draymond Green, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, and NBA Champion PJ.

“Mav know, we had two wedding crashers that no one knew,” the father of three said. “This is how they got sniffed out: I had a celebrity friend walk by, and they called them their real name that none of us called them.” In the interest of maintaining the guest’s anonymity, James simulated a scenario with Paul Rivera, a Nike executive and one of the guests on the episode, where the crashers called him by his first name despite the fact he commonly goes by “PR.”

In the scenario, Rivera goes up to the four-time NBA Finals MVP and says, “You know them?” to which King James says, “No, why?” Rivera then says, “Ni**as just called me ‘Paul.’ Everybody in the family knows I’m ‘PR.’ Everybody don’t call me ‘Paul,’ you know what I’m saying?”

James continues, “That’s how it got sniffed out. My security goes over to them and says, ‘Who y’all with?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, oh, we’re with him.’ When they said him, ‘him’ turned around at exactly the same time and was like, ‘Hell no, them motherfu**ers ain’t with me.’ They got put out, swear to God. Them motherfu**ers walked out with a plate and everything. I wanted to smack that sh*t on the ground.”

The hilarious story arose after they talked about Green’s Aug. 26 wedding, and whether he had to uninvite people at the last minute for wanting to be present and amongst celebrities.

Draymond Green having fun for his wedding with DaBaby performing and LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and so many more just showing us it's more than just basketball ? pic.twitter.com/Yk0sv4s5jD — ?2XxX? (@2xgocrazy2) August 17, 2022

“I caught hell, and then it ended up like, ‘F**k your star-studded wedding!’ I said, ‘Ah, there it is! There it is! That’s why you’re not coming.'” Notably, Green’s former teammate, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, seemingly was only interested in going to meet a nice girl, though it was clear that was said as a joke. Durant ended up not attending.

Elsewhere in the episode, Leslie, Tucker, and entrepreneur Maverick Carter celebrated the opening of the Lebron James Innovation Center on the Nike campus in Beaverton, Ore., and discussed tennis star Serena Williams’ lasting impact on sports.

Check out the full episode below.