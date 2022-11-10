LeBron James And Others Impersonated On Twitter After Elon Musk Update

Elon Musk’s major Twitter update that allows users to receive a verified check for just $8 per month has already caused chaos. NBA Champion LeBron James, MLB pitcher Aroldis Chapman, NHL center Connor McDavid, former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani, and Nintendo of America were all among those impersonated by newly verified accounts.
In a now-deleted Tweet from Nov. 9, user @KINGJamez tweeted out “I am officially requesting a trade. Thank you #LakersNation for all the support through the years. Onto bigger and better things! #ThekidfromAKRON #ImComingHome.”
This account, among others, was suspended within hours of existing after making fake posts. Meanwhile, longtime parody accounts such as Ballsack Sports and C**kSources were able to purchase verified checks and facilitate their ability to spread misinformation, despite openly admitting to being a troll account on a regular basis.
The entire situation became even more humorous when Twitter Support posted “We’re not currently putting an ‘Official’ label on accounts but we are aggressively going after impersonation and deception” only for Elon to sit in a Twitter Spaces conversation and reflect on the platform’s updates.
“I think it’s going to be a good world,” the Twitter CEO said of the new blue-check system. “Don’t we believe in ‘one person, one vote?’ I think we do. … Maybe this is a dumb decision, but we’ll see.”
Musk’s Twitter takeover has resulted in several celebs abandoning the app, including Toni Braxton and Whoopi Goldberg.