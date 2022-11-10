LeBron James And Others Impersonated On Twitter After Elon Musk Update

LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Elon Musk’s major update that allows users to receive a verified check for just $8 per month has already caused chaos. NBA Champion LeBron James, MLB pitcher Aroldis Chapman, NHL center Connor McDavid, former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani, and Nintendo of America were all among those impersonated by newly verified accounts.

Here was the tweet. They're banking on the fact that their moderation team will catch up to every single account impersonating someone — even if that person is impersonating a no-name government official.



This is going to be a nightmare that'll be very funny before it's scary. pic.twitter.com/8jdi2muxlV — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 9, 2022

In a now-deleted Tweet from Nov. 9, user @KINGJamez tweeted out “I am officially requesting a trade. Thank you #LakersNation for all the support through the years. Onto bigger and better things! #ThekidfromAKRON #ImComingHome.”

This account, among others, was suspended within hours of existing after making fake posts. Meanwhile, longtime parody accounts such as Ballsack Sports and C**kSources were able to purchase verified checks and facilitate their ability to spread misinformation, despite openly admitting to being a troll account on a regular basis.

CockSources and BallSackSports after getting verified pic.twitter.com/9KIX1EWFcW — CockSources (@cocksources) November 9, 2022

The entire situation became even more humorous when Twitter Support posted “We’re not currently putting an ‘Official’ label on accounts but we are aggressively going after impersonation and deception” only for Elon to sit in a Twitter Spaces conversation and reflect on the platform’s updates.

We’re not currently putting an “Official” label on accounts but we are aggressively going after impersonation and deception. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 9, 2022

“I think it’s going to be a good world,” the Twitter CEO said of the new blue-check system. “Don’t we believe in ‘one person, one vote?’ I think we do. … Maybe this is a dumb decision, but we’ll see.”

Musk’s Twitter takeover has resulted in several celebs abandoning the app, including Toni Braxton and Whoopi Goldberg.