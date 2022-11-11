LeBron James Tweets Kyrie Irving “Should Be Able To Play” After Apologizing

LeBron James feels Kyrie Irving’s apology for his recent anti-semitic controversy was enough, and that he should be able to return and play ball following his suspension.

On Thursday (Nov. 10), James took to Twitter to express his support for his old Cleveland Cavaliers teammate and express that he feels what Irving has been asked to complete to “get back on the floor” is “excessive.”

“I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way, but Kyrie apologized, and he should be able to play,” the 4-time NBA Champion expressed. “That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor, I think, is excessive, IMO. ”

“He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session.”

Kyrie Irving was suspended was Nov. 3 for five games without pay after he tweeted out an anti-semitic film, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, from his Twitter account.

Amid the backlash from his tweet, the Brooklyn point guard “refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material“

James’ comments arrive on the heels of the NBA’s commissioner Adam Silver expressing he doesn’t think Irving is anti-semitic.

The New York Times reports that Silver talked with the Brooklyn Nets’ star on Thursday at the basketball league’s Manhattan headquarters.

Silver, 60, who is Jewish, doubled down on his views regarding the 30-year-old player. “He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never heard an anti-semitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group. Whether or not he is anti-semitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content.”

Meanwhile, the NBA Player Association has also chimed in on the situation, adding that they believe the Duke University graduate will come to “a resolution” with the league soon.