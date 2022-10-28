Lebron James Brings ‘The Shop’ To ‘Thursday Night Football’

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers enjoys pregame against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on October 26, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

Lebron James is set to bring his sports knowledge to the NFL. The NBA All-Star will co-host The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED to introduce an all-new, live presentation as part of Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football (TNF) alternate stream offerings.

James will be joined by Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera, and additional special guests who will come together for a live Thursday Night Football watch party experience during the Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers game on Nov. 17.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome The Shop to the Thursday Night Football family and work alongside UNINTERRUPTED to deliver a new viewing experience for fans of both the NFL and The Shop,” explained Amina Hussein, head of talent, Prime Video Sports in a press release.

“Each week, Thursday Night Football brings together friends and family to watch and engage with the teams and players they love. With TNF in The Shop, we are honored to deepen that fan experience through organic, authentic conversation, and look forward to its premiere on Nov. 17.”

TNF in The Shop is described as bringing together a “unique mix of personalities across sports, music, entertainment, business, and culture.” Originally, The Shop premiered on HBO in 2018 before moving to the Uninterrupted YouTube channel.

In addition to live commentary surrounding the evening’s TNF matchup, the hosts will engage in authentic discussions while the cameras roll. The special guests are encouraged to share personal experiences, and their hot takes on the latest in pop culture and current events via Prime Video’s custom split screen.

Viewers can stream the live show on the Amazon website or by using the Prime Video app.