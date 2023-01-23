Lecrae Shares Dates For Final ‘Church Clothes’ Tour

Lecrae has revealed the details of his final Church Clothes tour, set to kick off in spring 2023.

The gospel rapper is set to take “The Final Church Clothes Tour!” to 27 cities across the United States from March through May.

The 43-year-old musician begins the tour in Orlando, Fla., and hits Nashville, Tenn., Atlanta, Dallas, Indianapolis, and more before wrapping in Massachusetts. Lecrae will be joined on the Church Clothes tour by Elevation Rhythm and Doe.

The tour supports Lecrae’s November 2022 release Church Clothes 4, which is the final installment in his Church Clothes series. The 13-track project features Andy Mineo, WHATUPRG, nobigdyl, Jon Keith, A.I. The Anomaly, and Jordan L’Oreal.

Church Clothes was initiated in 2012 by the Stellar Award-winning artist, with the first installment hosted by Don Cannon. The visual for the title track featured appearances from Kendrick Lamar and DJ Premier. The mixtape itself featured No Malice of The Clipse, and production from 9th Wonder, Bio 1-Da, S1, and Street Symphony.

The mixtape series embraced Lecrae’s “righteous but ratchet” side, explained a press statement.

“I’m a child of hip-hop. I grew up with rap music, and God transitioned and transformed me when I became a believer! After that, people felt I didn’t belong in hip-hop anymore,” continued Lecrae.

“The Church Clothes mixtape series helped them understand there’s a place for artists like me. If Wu-Tang can spit the 5 percent gems, Kendrick can talk Hebrew Israelites, and Ice Cube and Lupe can declare their Islamic faith, why is there no space for Christian hip-hop artists? So, the first Church Clothes was about me getting mine off and spitting what’s in my heart.”