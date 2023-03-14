Lenny Kravitz Announced As Host Of 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Lenny Kravitz has been announced as the host of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The show will take place March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and will air live at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

The 58-year-old rocker will be manning the mic for the award show’s 10-year anniversary, which will include appearances from some of the biggest names in music. This year’s iteration of the awards will also include new categories that fans can vote in either online or on social media.

“It’s been a great year for music with so many inspiring hits. We can’t wait to celebrate these artists and songs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards,” said Tom Poleman, President and Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “Our annual awards show is one of the best in the industry at celebrating the power of music. This year’s show will once again entertain fans with incredible performances and special collaborations. It will be the year’s must-see event.”

In addition to Kravitz, various entertainers will be present at the award show, with Hip-Hop legend LL Cool J slated to make a special appearance. Performers are set to include Latto, Pink, Muni Long and more.

The categories that fans are now allowed to participate in are best lyrics, best music video, best fan army, the social star award, favorite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year, favorite documentary, favorite tour style, favorite residency and favorite use of a sample.

Fans can vote for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards or on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags until March 20 at 11:59 PT for all categories.