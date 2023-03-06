Lenny Kravitz To Deliver In Memoriam Performance At 2023 Oscars

Lenny Kravitz attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Lenny Kravitz is set to perform the “In Memoriam” segment during the 95th annual Oscars.

Executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner and executive producer Molly McNearney announced the news on Monday (March 6). Following the tribute, more than 200 filmmakers, artists, and executives will be memorialized in an extended photo gallery in the Academy’s digital magazine.

Additional performers will be announced by producers in the days leading up to the ceremony. As previously announced, Rihanna will take the stage during the televised event to perform “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The emotional ballad is nominated during the 2023 Academy Awards for Best Original Song, the 35-year-old’s first Oscar nomination.

Another previously announced act comes in David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and music trio Son Lux performing the Oscar-nominated song “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Hsu is also nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in the aforementioned film. Also, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their Oscars debut performing “Naatu Naatu.”

Presenters during the 2023 Oscars will include Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, and more.

Set to air live on March 12 at 8 p.m. ET from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, the Oscars will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.