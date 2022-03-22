Leslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On ‘BMF’

For season two of hit STARZ drama, BMF, another new cast member has been announced. Leslie Jones will be joining the cast in a recurring role. The esteemed actress-comedian will portray Federal Agent Tracy Chambers, an intelligent, witty, and calculating woman who knows how to skillfully navigate through the bureaucracy that comes with being a federal agent. She’s spent years on the streets handling the most dangerous drug dealers that fundamentally led her to become a formidable, tough leader.

Jones joins the lineup of a new strong female presence that began with La La Anthony being recently upped to a series regular, and newcomers Kelly Hu, who joins as a series regular, and Christine Horn, who joins the show with a recurring role of her own. Season one of BMF debuted No. 1 on the STARZ app in 2021 and still holds ranks with one of the most highly-engaged series premieres of all time.

Returning cast members include Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, with Steve Harris, Snoop Dogg, Arkeisha Knight (formally known as Kash Doll), Wood Harris, and Serayah all having recurring roles.

The premiere date for season two of BMF has yet to be announced.