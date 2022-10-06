Leslie Jones Recounts Her Crush On Suge Knight In High School

Leslie Jones speaks at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Kenan Thompson at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Leslie Jones got caught up in some romantic nostalgia during her Oct. 5 visit to DJ Whoo Kid’s Whooarmy Live show. The former Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that she attended high school with Suge Knight and that back in the day, the now-bald 57-year-old used to carry an aura similar to that of an attractive family in music history.

“When I went to high school with Suge Knight, first of all, I was in love with him because he looked like one of the DeBarges,” the comedian said. “So, I was in f**cking love with him. He had that long-a** jheri curl. He was not f**cking with me really, but he would be nice to me ‘cause … I was Coach Carpenter’s teacher aide.”

The Coming 2 America actress’ infatuation with the Death Row Records co-founder was so powerful that it even caused some tension with her cousin.

“He liked my cousin and I was so mad,” the 55-year-old said. “I didn’t speak to my cousin for a month because Suge liked her. And I was like, ‘That’s f**cked up. You know I was in love with him. Why would you take him from me?’ And she was like, ‘Bi**h, I literally don’t want him. I don’t wanna f**k with him! Are you stupid?’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jones also spoke about Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eazy-E. Check her out on Whooarmy Live below.