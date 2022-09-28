Letitia Wright Says She Never Got To Say Goodbye To Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright, winner of the Outstanding Breakthrough Role in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Motion Picture, and Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture awards for 'Black Panther', attends the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Letitia Wright has revealed that she was unable to say goodbye to her Black Panther co-star, Chadwick Boseman, before he died from complications from colon cancer in 2020.

“I admired his journey even more because he dealt with something that we didn’t know about until he passed away, and I’m trying to contain it,” Wright, 28, expressed during her appearance on Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show on Monday (Sept. 26).

“But I never got to say goodbye to my brother [Boseman].”

The young Guyanese actress also spoke about her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever family and her highly discussed on-set injury.

“So when this unfortunate event happened and I had to take about three months out, I went back home and my mom received me with tears in her eyes and I just had to sit with myself and decide ‘how are you going to bounce back from this?”

“How are you going to get back on the set to fulfill your purpose that God blessed you with?’ And I could hear [Chadwick Boseman] tell me that I could do it. I didn’t feel like I could do it. I didn’t feel like I could go back,” said Wright. “I just felt like once I got the healing I needed and I went back, I finished stronger.”

Wright is set to reprise her role as Shuri in Wakanda Forever, which is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 11.

The Black Panther sequel’s cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and more.