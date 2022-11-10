Letitia Wright Reflects On Concussion, Injuries Obtained While Filming ‘Wakanda Forever’

Letitia Wright suffered from a traumatic incident on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that still has her reeling ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

The Black Panther star reportedly fractured her shoulder and suffered a concussion after falling off a “biscuit rig” while riding a motorcycle through Boston during filming. The incident temporarily halted production.

When reflecting on the ordeal to Variety, Wright, 29, explained, “I’m still processing it. I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.” She also spoke to Tamron Hall about how the late Chadwick Boseman helped her get back to filming afterward.

“’How are you going to get back on the set to fulfill your purpose that God blessed you with?,’“she questioned. “And I could hear [Chadwick Boseman] tell me that I could do it. I didn’t feel like I could do it. I didn’t feel like I could go back. I just felt like once I got the healing I needed and I went back, I finished stronger.”

Danai Gurira as Okoye and Letitia Wright as Shuri in Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. Photo by Eli Adé. © 2022 MARVEL.

Film franchise director Ryan Coogler, who was in Atlanta at the time, added, “I love these actors. That’s me and Chad [Boseman]’s little sister. Imagine getting that call that your little sister’s hurt. It’s the f***ing worst thing in the world.”

Filming resumed for Wright, who plays Shuri, in January 2022. Regarding her return, the Guyanese-British actress expressed, “I’m just extremely proud of myself, I’m extremely proud of Ryan [Coogler], of the team, for just the resilience – overcoming adversities every step of the way. When I finished filming, I cried like a little baby.”

Shuri (Wright) has an even more integral role in the highly-anticipated sequel. Coogler explained, “Where we started was this idea of who would be the most affected by his loss. Shuri had never known a day without him. He’d always been there, so she would be the most unmoored by him passing away.”

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige chimed in, “Now the entire weight of the movie and of the kingdom of Wakanda was on her shoulders in the next movie in a way that obviously no one expected.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theaters globally on Friday, Nov. 11. Its predecessor debuted domestically at $202 million in February 2018, earned $1.34 billion internationally, and became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.