LeToya Luckett Sits Down With Ex-Boyfriend Slim Thug On New YouTube Series

Actress LeToya Luckett has exciting plans following her four-year marriage to entrepreneur Tommicus Walker. The Grammy-winning singer and former Destiny’s Child member introduced a new venture in her life, her YouTube series Leave It To LeToya.

Her Kin Community-produced series kicks off with Luckett and Houston rapper Slim Thug, whom she was engaged to back in the early 2000’s. The episode, titled “A Conversation With My Ex,” shows the ex-couple sitting side-by-side on a couch as they get candid about how they met, what they liked and still like about each other, why things ended, and other elements of their romantic history.

“I love his confidence. He has always been confident. He still is very self-confident…He’s a star. When he walks in I mean, first of all, he’s 6’6. That’s always cute, and then, you know what I’m sayin’, he’s handsome,” she said “It’s a light on him when he walk in any room. It’s attractive. You can’t miss him. And they don’t…ever. You really can’t miss him at all.”

“Something surprising was her personality. She’s silly like we’d have a great time…Her sense of humor is high and you’ll really laugh a lot dealing with Toya,” he says. “I didn’t know that she was that funny…When I got to know her more, what I liked about her was the friendship. I felt like we was for real BFFs. It wasn’t a relationship where I was trying to duck her. We really enjoyed kicking it. That’s something so rare. I still have trouble finding friendships like that.”

In an interview with ESSENCE, Luckett talked about her inspiration for the new series. “You know, I’ve had a taste of reality TV; and I didn’t mind it,” she shared. “It was a good thing, although it had its downfalls, but at the same time, part of my purpose is to heal people, to love on people, to be transparent, to be relatable; and I think this show gives me the platform to do that.”

Not shy to unscripted television, Luckett has already been a part of shows like T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle on VH1, and two web series—H-Town Chick, and Life, Love & Music. Reality TV can sometimes zoom in on aspects of celebrities’ lives that they’d probably much keep under wraps, but for Luckett, she embraces the reality culture. Luckett revealed that this type of vulnerability will help audiences to cope with whatever they may be going through, one episode at a time.

“I’m LeToya. I’m a human being, and I make mistakes,” she told the publication. “I don’t get it right all the time. But I’m doing my best to maneuver through this life with good intentions, a grateful heart, integrity, and strength. This show is as real as it gets – unscripted, uncensored, and it is letting people in. It’s going to create conversations for people that are going through similar situations, and I just feel that a lot of people will be able to relate to the show and to some of the things that they see.”

The first episode of Leave It To LeToya can be seen above. And watch the trailer for her series below.