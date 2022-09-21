LeVar Burton Gets Honest About Kanye West Not Reading Books

LeVar Burton heard Kanye West comparing reading books to eating unappealing vegetables, and he has some honest advice for Ye. On Monday (Sept. 19), Burton took to Twitter to express his hopes about West’s Donda Academy curriculum.

“I’m going have to take Mr. West at his word. I hope, however, that he shares a different message with the children enrolled in the school he’s founded,” the iconic Reading Rainbow host wrote. “Named after his mother, who was an professor of English. I’m fairly certain she read a book or two.”

Burton’s tweet arrives after Kanye West’s Friday (Sept. 17) appearance on the Alo Mind Full podcast. West spoke about his disdain for literature and preferred the art of verbal storytelling instead.

“I actually haven’t read any book,” the Jesus Is King artist said. “Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me. And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.”

Ye recently opened his Donda Academy school in Simi Valley, California to students from pre-K to Grade 12. The school includes writing as a part of their daily schedule, along with language arts, math and science as well as “enrichment courses.” These course include world language, visual art, film, choir and parkour. Donda Academy also requires parents to sign NDAs in order to enroll their children, according to a report by Rolling Stone.

Peep LeVar Burton’s tweet below: