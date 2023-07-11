Le’Veon Bell Refuses To Drop Subpar Moneybagg Yo, Stunna 4 Vegas Verses He Paid For

Former NFL star Le’Veon Bell says Moneybagg Yo and Stunna 4 Vegas sent him guest verses that were so horrendous, he opted not to release them, despite already having paid for the features.

On Sunday (July 9), Bell, who doubles as a recording artist, hopped on Twitter and touched on a few of his experiences in the music industry. He says that although he’s got songs with the likes of Snoop Dogg and late rapper Lil Keed in the stash, the only collaborative track he’s released is “G Code,” his 2019 song with Lil Durk. “I got so many songs with features on it with popular or ‘industry’ rappers that I just never dropped,” he revealed. “Like full mixed/mastered & everything! songs with Snoop, MoneyBagg, Stunna4Vegas, Tay Kieth, Lil Keed just to name a couple but I only ever dropped the song with Durk.”

The rapper says that while his recordings with Snoop Dogg — which the rap legend recorded for free — and Lil Durk were great, he’s not so fond of his time working with Moneybagg Yo and Stunna. According to Bell, he wasn’t pleased with the verses they sent him after receiving payment, accusing them of putting minimal effort into their lyrics. “Moneybagg & Stunna4Vegas, I paid both for .. decided not to drop these tracks with these guys because honestly, I didn’t like their verses .. I feel like they just went in the booth and recorded something as fast as they could to get a quick couple bands .. Koudos, y’all got it.”

He added that his tracks with Moneybagg and Stunna will likely never be heard due to their lackluster performances. “Unless your Drake, SZA, or Rihanna, you gotta at least TRY or I’m not about to just drop the song just because your name is attached to it …straight up [100 emoji.] So that’s why I never dropped the tracks with Moneybagg or Stunna4vegas & most likely never will.”

However, Bell had high praise for Tay Keith, as he commended the boardsman on the beat he produced, which was supposed to be used on the song featuring Moneybagg Yo. “Tay Kieth produced the song that Moneybagg was on .. Tay Kieth ain’t do a thing wrong to me, the beat cr*zy af, he snapped,” the former First Team All-Pro added. “Tay Kieth, RESPECT [fire emoji.]”

He also spoke glowingly of Snoop, who he says he secured a verse from while he was still in the NFL, and Lil Keed, who he worked with prior to his death in 2022.

Picked No. 48 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 NFL Draft, Bell was a standout from early on in his career, earning First-Team All-Pro in just his second season in the league. One of the premier running backs in the league during the late ’10s, Bell left the Steelers following a contract holdout, eventually being traded to the New York Jets and signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract with $35 million guaranteed, making him the second highest paid running back in the NFL.

He would later play for the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the latter releasing him from the team in January 2022. He has yet to play another game in the NFL.

He has since begun a career in combat sports, most recently defeating former NFL running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition match last year.