Lewis Hamilton Turned Down A Role In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes talks to the media in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 17, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec.

As the cover star for Vanity Fair‘s September 2022 issue, Lewis Hamilton opened up about his life and career, including opportunities that could have been. In the story, it is revealed the famed Formula 1 racer had to turn down a role in Top Gun: Maverick.

“When I heard the second one was coming out, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I have to ask him’,” he revealed, referring to a conversation with his friend Tom Cruise. “I don’t care what role it is. I’ll even sweep something, be a cleaner in the back.”

Unfortunately, filming was set to occur during the F1 season and Lewis had to make “the most upsetting call” to let the film’s crew know.

Elsewhere in the story, the 7-time world champion discussed his disdain for driving off the track. “I just think that I find it stressful,” he says. “I try not to do things that don’t add to my life.”

Hamilton recently became a minority owner of the Denver Broncos, joining former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who also became a part owner of the NFL team earlier this year.

“We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” Rob Walton, leader of the ownership group shared in a statement. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning.”

