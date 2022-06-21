Lil Baby Named ASCAP Songwriter Of The Year For Second Year In A Row

Lil Baby attends "Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 11, 2022 in New York City.

Lil Baby’s streak of success continues after recently being named the recipient of the ASCAP Songwriter of the Year award. This is the second consecutive year in which the rap star has earned the honor.

Among the songs the 27-year-old is credited with penning solo cuts and collaborations over the past year including “On Me,” “Every Chance I Get,” “Rags2Riches 2,” “Girls Want Girls,” and “Wants and Needs.” The Atlanta rapper will receive the honor at the 35th annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, a multi-day event that is scheduled to begin on Tuesday (June 21) and run through Friday (June 24). Additional celebrations will air on @ASCAP and @ASCAPUrban’s social media channels.

Other honors will be given at the ceremony. The R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Song of the Year award will be presented to the songwriters behind Chris Brown’s hit single “Go Crazy” featuring Young Thug: Orville “Buggs Can Can” Hall, Phillip Triggerman Price A.K.A. The Showboys, Dion “Devious” Norman, Trè Samuels, and Dave Welcome.

Co-writers Johntá Austin and Jeremy “TryBishop” Hicks will receive the Gospel Song of the Year award for Koryn Hawthorne’s single “Speak to Me.”

This Friday (June 24), the awards will conclude with a special sit-down with Ashanti, who will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut album and break down some of her greatest hits with VIBE editor-in-chief Datwon Thomas for the ASCAP Experience dubbed “Deconstructed.” The conversation will air at 3 p.m. ET on ASCAP’s YouTube channel.