Lil Baby Stars In New AXE Animated Series Documenting His Life

Lil Baby is ready to share a new side of himself through the power of fragrance. In partnership with AXE, the Atlanta rapper debuted three animated digital vignettes last week (Sept. 22) titled All Axecess With Lil Baby.

Each video draws inspiration from the 27-year-old’s favorite childhood animated series, comic books, and Japanese anime. As the rapper tests each AXE scent, he associates them with distinct memories, from his early life up to becoming a successful artist.

The “Cool Ocean” scent reminds the My Turn artist of his days in the barbershop where he would tell his barber and attendees that he would be a rapper, despite their doubts.

“Apollo” takes Baby back to the days when he would practice rapping in his bedroom and pretend a water bottle was the microphone. He would eventually do his first live performance where he was only paid $750.

Finally “Phoenix,” carrying a rich smell, makes the “Detox” rapper think of more recent times that require him to dress up more often and conduct business deals.

“I’ve always been a big fan of anime,” the Grammy-winning rapper said. “So having AXE turn some of my intimate memories and thoughts into an animated mini-series is kind of surreal, and I hope fans enjoy it as much as I did.”

“Anime is hugely popular with our audience, including Lil Baby himself,” said AXE At Unilever Global Brand Director Caroline Gregory. “This inspired our team to create three distinct versions of Lil Baby in a way his fans haven’t seen before. They visualize how the fragrances have always been a part of his journey in a fun and engaging way.”

The animated videos are available to view on AXE’s YouTube Channel.