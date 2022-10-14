Lil Baby Deems BBL Culture Played Out: “It’s Like Everybody Got It Now”

While Lil Baby is usually a man of few words, he recently opened up about the prevalence of women going under the knife to alter their figures, deeming Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) culture as slightly “played out.”

“I don’t really know if it’s going out of style. It’s like everybody got it now,” the rapper, 27, said on The Experience Podcast with host Big Loon on Wednesday (Oct. 11).

“You know how it is. When everybody got something, it kinda go out of style then…That’s why it’s kinda played out a little bit. Regular girls. Rich girls. Broke girls. That’s when it’s played out.”

During the conversation, the “In a Minute” rapper was also asked about his preferred body type for a woman, to which he replied, “I like thick girls, but I ain’t against skinny girls. I used to didn’t like skinny girls. Now, skinny girls cool. I like ’em.”

Check out Lil Baby’s full interview on The Experience Podcast below about the BBL craze.

BBLs have become a trendy aesthetic over the last decade, with many crediting Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian for popularizing the unrealistically voluptuous look. The enhancing surgical procedure has become a lucrative asset that can also garner someone fame — especially in the Hip-Hop space.

In February, producer Southside — who is also the father of Yung Miami’s daughter — revealed that he has bought 10 BBLs for women over the years.

“I got a list. Sh*t is crazy,” Southside admitted on Real 92.3’s The Cruz Show. “Ten, for sure. I done got some girls’ ti**ies did twice. I done got a girl’s ti**ies did, got ’em big. They was too big for her. Redid ’em again, got ’em smaller.”

Boosie Badazz also shared with VladTV that he once bought an ex-fling “one ti**y,” then asked her to remove them.

“I done got asked money for work, though,” he said. “Ti**y work… I bought some ti**ies, then one of my bi**hes, my new bi**h, we had broke up, she went and got her ti**ies done and when we got back together, I made her go back and take them out.”

In January, rapper and professed holistic healer NLE Choppa also chimed in on BBL culture. The 19-year-old claimed he has a supplement of herbs that can work as an alternative to going under the knife. He also made claims that the remedy can increase breast size.

On the ladies’ end, many who have received the surgery and/or “butt shots” have opted to reverse the procedure. K. Michelle has been very vocal about the health hazards that her buttock injections caused. She even went as far as to document removing her injections, sharing her journey on her Lifetime show My Killer Body.