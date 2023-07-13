Lil Baby Says Female Rappers Are “Running The Game Right Now”

Lil Baby believes that women are playing the biggest role in Hip-Hop’s sustained success at the moment. The Atlanta rapper recently appeared alongside rising star Rylo Rodriguez on Complex‘s GOAT Talk series on YouTube, during which he shared his opinion that the ladies are currently “running the game.”

At one point during the clip, the conversation shifted to female rappers, with the 4PF rep going out of his way to pay reverence to the women that have made a big splash in music over the past year. “It’s like crazy, crazy female artists right now, for sure,” Lil Baby told Rylo. “Females [are] like running the game right now.”

The It’s Only Me creator’s assessment of the rap landscape rings true to many fans, as some of the biggest hit singles in recent memory have been released by or have featured female rappers. From newcomers like Ice Spice and Sexyy Red to certified stars like Latto, Coi Leray, Cardi B and City Girls, to veterans like Nicki Minaj, the conversation has been focused on women in a way some could argue is unprecedented.

One of the questions Lil Baby is asked during the episode is who he feels is the greatest female rapper of all-time, which initially stumped him, as he began listing off R&B stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna, noting that neither are rappers. Suddenly, he settles on Nicki Minaj as his personal G.O.A.T., responding “Yeah, I’d say Nicki Minaj for sure,” after giving the question some thought.

The hitmaker crowning Minaj as the greatest women to ever spit a verse comes after he and The Barbie dropped a pair of hit records last year. Their single “Do We Have a Problem” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the follow-up “Bussin” topped out at No. 20 on the chart.

Watch Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez’s GOAT Talk episode below.