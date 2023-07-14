Lil Baby Has Grand Opening Of New Seafood Restaurant And Lounge

Lil Baby has opened his very own eatery in his hometown of Atlanta today (July 14). The rapper attended the grand opening of The Seafood Menu Restaurant and Lounge along with important city figures, customers, friends, and family.

The “California Breeze” rapper took to his Instagram to show the promo flyer for the establishment and shared moments from the ribbon cutting ceremony — officiating the opening of the restaurant. Chris Dillion, who created The Boiler Seafood in Atlanta, has also helped Baby develop his new restaurant.

According to the restaurant’s official IG account, the seafood spot offers tasty options including: crab ragoon, shrimp tempura, lamb chops, grilled salmon, seafood boils, a variety of fried foods, sides, and more. The Seafood Menu Restaurant and Lounge also boasts signature flavors such as hot lemon pepper, sweet chili, jerk, and others.

Instagram,/Vicblends

According to 11Alive, the dine-in and takeout spot put out ads on Instagram for experienced line cooks, serves, cashiers, and other positions on Thursday (July 13). The restaurant is looking for staff that will align with their vision and commitment to “[offer] an unparalleled seafood dining experience at an affordable price point.”

According to the eatery’s website, “The seafood menu is set to disrupt the ATL restaurant scene with its seafood offerings, providing a whole new taste experience for seafood enthusiasts at a fraction of the cost.”

It also reads that the restaurant “aims to create a unique atmosphere with savory, delectable, seafood dishes, while immersing themselves in an obvious [venture] that pays homage to the rich history of hip-hop music in Atlanta and beyond.”